Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE DE traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,049. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $225.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

