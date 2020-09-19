Delphy Trading Down 10.5% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $579,907.66 and approximately $623.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.41 or 0.04619434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034643 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.