Desire Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a total market capitalization of $15,950.05 and $8,422.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,101.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.48 or 0.03481453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.92 or 0.02107202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00438244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.11 or 0.00838747 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00047461 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00523837 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

