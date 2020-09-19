Diamond Price Tops $0.51 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. Diamond has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $4,664.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00004571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 226.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001698 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.02464429 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,526,731 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

