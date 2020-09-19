Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 15,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $2,357,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,220,473 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 1,252,560 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,124,000 after buying an additional 566,650 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. 2,062,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

