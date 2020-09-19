Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 76.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $83,875.21 and $71.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 86.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000769 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,089,178 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

