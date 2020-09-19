Diligence (IRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded up 370% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Diligence has a market capitalization of $49,497.62 and approximately $50.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diligence has traded up 127.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Diligence token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001890 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001606 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002607 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Diligence

IRA is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,800,000 tokens. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Diligence Token Trading

