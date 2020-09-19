Dinastycoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.75 Million (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $901.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,980,803,074 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

