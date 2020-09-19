DMarket (DMT) Reaches Market Cap of $8.43 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and $31,342.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DMarket Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, YoBit, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

