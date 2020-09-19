Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $131.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Draftkings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.50 million and the highest is $134.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full year sales of $514.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $532.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $722.70 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Draftkings.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Draftkings from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,476 shares of company stock valued at $35,792,069 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,566,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,330. Draftkings has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

