Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DYNT remained flat at $$0.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,833. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.31. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DYNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

