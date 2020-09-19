eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0018

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. eBoost has a market cap of $178,969.57 and approximately $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00438500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000398 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

