ECC Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, ECC has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. ECC has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $101.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,120.78 or 1.00332194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00168714 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

