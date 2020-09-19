Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 24,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 7,994,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,151. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -106.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

