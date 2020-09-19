Elastos Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Elastos has a total market cap of $33.48 million and $5.51 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00017536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, BCEX and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00244585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00091550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.19 or 0.01465038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00220678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

