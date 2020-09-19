electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. electroCore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 573,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,516. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $78.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 105.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in electroCore by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in electroCore by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

