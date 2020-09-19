Elysium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00439922 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

