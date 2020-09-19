Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Coinsuper and BitForex. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $5.51 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00658252 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010987 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00040215 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005436 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.60 or 0.05986867 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, DEx.top, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Bilaxy, BitForex, Bittrex and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.