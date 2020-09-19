Energi Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Energi has a market cap of $49.25 million and $949,429.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00013548 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00245296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00095363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01446905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00228431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 33,142,708 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

