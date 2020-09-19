EOS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.41 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00024554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Exmo and BigONE. In the last week, EOS has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,907,330 coins and its circulating supply is 936,207,319 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DragonEX, CoinEx, Tidebit, Coinsuper, COSS, Bitfinex, IDCM, Exrates, Neraex, Bibox, GOPAX, LBank, Liqui, WazirX, CPDAX, Coinrail, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, BigONE, Binance, DigiFinex, BitMart, Exmo, Cryptopia, Kuna, OEX, Upbit, Hotbit, Instant Bitex, Ovis, Koinex, Tidex, Coinbe, ABCC, RightBTC, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, Kucoin, EXX, Coinone, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Zebpay, IDAX, BitFlip, C2CX, Kraken, Livecoin, Huobi, DOBI trade, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Bitbns, CoinExchange, YoBit, Vebitcoin, Coindeal, OKEx, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Rfinex, HitBTC, QBTC, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, Gate.io, OTCBTC and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

