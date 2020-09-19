Ether Zero Market Capitalization Tops $445,921.79 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $445,921.79 and approximately $8,829.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.03477248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,793,843 coins and its circulating supply is 173,764,430 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

