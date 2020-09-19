Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $5.22 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $5.22 or 0.00047576 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, Coinnest, CoinExchange and CoinBene. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $606.83 million and approximately $483.56 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.03484032 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

