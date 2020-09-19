EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $761,137.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $118,410.14 and $761,137.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

