Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Million

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $19.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.65 million and the highest is $20.60 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $80.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $80.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $80.07 million to $82.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

FDUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 143,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,311. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

