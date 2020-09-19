Financial Comparison: ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) vs. Ambac Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACMAT has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and ACMAT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.07 -$216.00 million N/A N/A ACMAT $2.75 million 8.85 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

ACMAT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of ACMAT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and ACMAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group -43.39% -22.42% -2.30% ACMAT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ambac Financial Group and ACMAT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ACMAT beats Ambac Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ACMAT

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

