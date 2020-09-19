Financial Review: Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) and Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creatd and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.08%. Given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is more favorable than Creatd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Creatd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Creatd has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creatd and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creatd -1,139.34% N/A -407.82% Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt -62.28% -58.01% -17.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creatd and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creatd $450,000.00 23.91 -$8.03 million ($2.94) -1.09 Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt $55.36 million 3.06 -$31.67 million ($1.13) -11.84

Creatd has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creatd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt beats Creatd on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creatd Company Profile

Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series to consumers through license agreements in various media, such as theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD, mobile, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright or long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,500 television series and feature films. In addition, it creates and distributes video content under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

