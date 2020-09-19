First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

FMK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. 2,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.