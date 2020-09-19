FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0106

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $187,775.37 and $6,980.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00245586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00091415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01462405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00221472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.