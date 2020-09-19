Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Update

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 139,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 748,202 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 99,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,251. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

