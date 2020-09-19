FUTURAX One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,730.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a market cap of $9,375.97 and $6,730.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00084896 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00126529 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041743 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

