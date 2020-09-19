Gaines Wehrle Sells 1,668 Shares of Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $117,927.60.
PNRG stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $70.88. 3,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $170.99.
Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.
About Primeenergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
