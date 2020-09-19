Gaines Wehrle Sells 1,668 Shares of Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $117,927.60.

PNRG stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $70.88. 3,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $170.99.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 1,261.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 49.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Primeenergy Resources by 98.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

