GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

