GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 1% against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $540,602.35 and approximately $4,350.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.70 or 0.04763526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034695 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,156,999,990 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

