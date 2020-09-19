GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Short Interest Update

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 550,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,042. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GCI Liberty by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after buying an additional 414,615 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after buying an additional 82,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

