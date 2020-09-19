GCN Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $32.15. GCN Coin has a market cap of $71,472.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00438126 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000399 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.