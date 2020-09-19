Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00009002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00245117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00091715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01466381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00221422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 13,733,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

