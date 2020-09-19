GlobalBoost-Y Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $244,868.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

