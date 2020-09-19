Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

