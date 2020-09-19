Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 35,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,624.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,033.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 51,186 shares of company stock worth $75,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.53. 4,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,069. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 17.81%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

