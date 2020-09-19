Head-To-Head Survey: BioCardia (BCDA) versus The Competition

BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) is one of 156 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BioCardia to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -3,331.90% -441.82% -167.17% BioCardia Competitors -3,860.46% -95.08% -41.21%

This table compares BioCardia and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 -$14.71 million -0.94 BioCardia Competitors $693.87 million $123.86 million -4.95

BioCardia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia. BioCardia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioCardia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 0 0 N/A BioCardia Competitors 1501 4537 9019 406 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 27.19%. Given BioCardia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCardia rivals beat BioCardia on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

