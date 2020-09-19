Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after buying an additional 171,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $32.13. 338,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.