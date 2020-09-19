Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $49,597.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,700.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,629 shares of company stock worth $302,051. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 774,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 63,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.81. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

