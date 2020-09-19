Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 729,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

HTBK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 652,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,786. The stock has a market cap of $398.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 435,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

