Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,462. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $699.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.34). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

