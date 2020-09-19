Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.78 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLHR. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

