Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.71. 85,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,068. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

