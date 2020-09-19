HEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $1.04 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEX has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00085120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00124119 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041379 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000402 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007639 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 337,418,107,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,373,356,241 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.