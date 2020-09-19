HOMIHELP (HOMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $155,565.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $155,565.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for approximately $8.01 or 0.00072771 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00245705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.01465407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00222507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000711 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,150 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

