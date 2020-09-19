HyperCash (HC) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.55 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $57.86 million and $5.55 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00011636 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Gate.io, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00244785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00091683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01464306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000715 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,789,824 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, Binance, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, EXX, OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Gate.io, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

