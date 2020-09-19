IAA (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Down 13.5% in August

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,317. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $54.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. IAA’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in IAA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

